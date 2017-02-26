Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

Andrew Bogut Will Reportedly Be The Latest Addition To The Cavaliers’ Suddenly Loaded Bench

02.26.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t need to trade anyone to get a whole heck of a lot better at the trade deadline. Cleveland has already gone out and gotten the backcourt helped they need off of the bench in Deron Williams, who is expected to sign with the team on Monday.

Still, the team’s frontcourt could use a shot in the arm, especially with regards to defense and rebounding – Kevin Love is hurt, Channing Frye’s value stems from his ability as a shooter, and Tristan Thompson is really the only big they have who specializes in defense and rebounding.

For that reason, Cleveland is reportedly on the verge of making a big splash. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Cavaliers are going to sign Andrew Bogut once he hits the free agency market.

Bogut played for Dallas this season and was sent to Philadelphia in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavs. It was long assumed that Bogut was going to get traded or bought out by the Sixers, and once the trade deadline passed without him getting moved again, that second option seemed like a foregone conclusion.

TAGSANDREW BOGUTCLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP