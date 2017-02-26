Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t need to trade anyone to get a whole heck of a lot better at the trade deadline. Cleveland has already gone out and gotten the backcourt helped they need off of the bench in Deron Williams, who is expected to sign with the team on Monday.

Still, the team’s frontcourt could use a shot in the arm, especially with regards to defense and rebounding – Kevin Love is hurt, Channing Frye’s value stems from his ability as a shooter, and Tristan Thompson is really the only big they have who specializes in defense and rebounding.

For that reason, Cleveland is reportedly on the verge of making a big splash. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Cavaliers are going to sign Andrew Bogut once he hits the free agency market.

Two Mavs sources say they expect Andrew Bogut will choose to join the Cavaliers once he receives a buyout from the 76ers. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 26, 2017

Bogut played for Dallas this season and was sent to Philadelphia in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavs. It was long assumed that Bogut was going to get traded or bought out by the Sixers, and once the trade deadline passed without him getting moved again, that second option seemed like a foregone conclusion.