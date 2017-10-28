Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans got quite the injury scare earlier this week when Anthony Davis went down with a knee injury. Davis banged knees with Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Tuesday, then a little later in the same game, his leg bent in the wrong direction and he had to be taken into the locker room.

There was no word on how long the injury would keep Davis out, but the Pelicans lost that game to the Blazers before traveling to Sacramento and beating the Kings behind a monster night during DeMarcus Cousins’ homecoming.

But on Saturday afternoon, New Orleans got some good news, as Davis will return to the team for their showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.