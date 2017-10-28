Anthony Davis Is Expected To Return From A Knee Injury And Play Against The Cavaliers

#NBA Jumpstart #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans got quite the injury scare earlier this week when Anthony Davis went down with a knee injury. Davis banged knees with Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Tuesday, then a little later in the same game, his leg bent in the wrong direction and he had to be taken into the locker room.

There was no word on how long the injury would keep Davis out, but the Pelicans lost that game to the Blazers before traveling to Sacramento and beating the Kings behind a monster night during DeMarcus Cousins’ homecoming.

But on Saturday afternoon, New Orleans got some good news, as Davis will return to the team for their showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSANTHONY DAVISCLEVELAND CAVALIERSNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP