Like father, like son? Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers get ejected within minutes of each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/KTvfQGMwCG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2016

In a somewhat bizarre moment during the Clippers’ prime-time showdown against the Rockets on Friday night, the NBA world might have witnessed the first-ever father-son ejection. Midway through the second quarter, with Los Angeles already down 22 points to Houston, Austin Rivers weaved his way into the lane for a tough layup.

He thought he was fouled on the play, and on his way back up the court, he patted a nearby referee on the chest. It’s unclear whether his intent was malicious, but generally speaking, any sort of contact with an official is big no-no, so Rivers was automatically ejected. He then was slow to leave the court in order to hurl a few more expletives at the officiating crew. But it didn’t end there.

Father/coach Doc Rivers was livid about the incident and quickly earned a pair of technicals that got him thrown out of the game as well. It seems like a foregone conclusion that the league office will be taking a closer look at this, so there very well could be additional fines handed down when the time comes.