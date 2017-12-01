Behind The Bench: Are The Timberwolves The Sassiest Team In The NBA?

Chris Trew

Comedian and New Orleans comedy theater founder Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans fan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where he intently listens to and interacts with the opposing team’s players and coaches. He will be documenting his experiences here for us in a regular column called, Behind the Bench. The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Minnesota Timberwolves, who visited on Wednesday, November 29th.

You can follow his in-game interactions live on Twitter at @ChrisTrew.

Watch Chris’ talk show, Trew To The Game, with the Pelicans right here.

The Timberwolves arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday coming off a loss all the way up in Minnesota the night before. With Tom Thibodeau running up the minutes for his starters the previous night and the Pelicans coming off a three-day rest, this felt like a schedule win. Alvin Gentry downplayed it in pre-game interviews, but the New Orleans fanbase did the opposite.

All of that confidence went out the window the second Anthony Davis got ejected. He had never been ejected in a game prior to that, much like the Minnesota FitBits had never committed a single foul the entire game, according to the Timberwolves assistant coaches.

The Smoothie King Center blew the hell up with a “REFS YOU SUCK” chant that was as loud as anything I’ve ever heard in the Center or in any Smoothie King, and that’s saying a lot. In college we used to bring our own booze to Smoothie King and get our friend who worked there to blend it up with smoothies. One day a blender exploded, and while nobody got hurt, my friend stopped blending up booze for us. Unrelated, sort of.