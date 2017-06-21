The 5 Best Point Guards In The 2017 NBA Draft, Ranked

Getty Image

Point guard is, quite easily, the biggest glamour position in the 2017 NBA Draft. The top overall player in the class functions at the position and five of the consensus top 10 players are included among the ranks. While it is possible or even likely that someone from the point guard spot will flame out to some degree, it is actually quite impressive that a position that is already flush with talent in the league is about to get even deeper.

How should the top five shake out on draft night? Are there players that might (or should) move off the point guard position permanently? Questions abound but, before we get to the top five, let’s roll through some honorable mentions, including a no-doubt first round pick.

Honorable Mention (In Alphabetical Order)