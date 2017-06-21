The 5 Best Point Guards In The 2017 NBA Draft, Ranked

Point guard is, quite easily, the biggest glamour position in the 2017 NBA Draft. The top overall player in the class functions at the position and five of the consensus top 10 players are included among the ranks. While it is possible or even likely that someone from the point guard spot will flame out to some degree, it is actually quite impressive that a position that is already flush with talent in the league is about to get even deeper.
How should the top five shake out on draft night? Are there players that might (or should) move off the point guard position permanently? Questions abound but, before we get to the top five, let’s roll through some honorable mentions, including a no-doubt first round pick.
Honorable Mention (In Alphabetical Order)
- Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State – Evans might be the best player at any position that was relegated to the honorable mention category. He was the engine of an uber-elite college offense and, if he was two inches taller, Evans would be a no-doubt lottery pick. The size questions are legitimate but he is polished and talented. Plug him in as, at worst, an above-average backup for a long time.
- Frank Mason, Kansas – Mason is small (6’0, 6’3 wingspan) and that keeps him out of the first round. With that said, he absolutely has the capability to be a long-term NBA backup and that is quite valuable. His shotmaking is wildly impressive and Mason’s intangibles are quite encouraging after a fantastic college career. A team will gain value in the second round.
- Monte Morris, Iowa State – The debate between Morris and Mason for “best veteran college point guard in the second round” rages on and teams can’t go wrong. Morris is much more of a facilitator when compared to the scoring-focused Mason but that isn’t a bad thing. He’s not as famous but Monte Morris should be a strong backup as well.
- Kobi Simmons, Arizona – Simmons was not fantastic during his one college season but the tools are impressive. He’s 6’5 and highly explosive with the ability to project as two-position defender. I’m not a huge fan but the upside is undeniable and a team could fall in love late in the second round.
- Edmond Sumner, Xavier – Sumner’s size (6’6, 6’9 wingspan) and athleticism are tantalizing, even if he isn’t the most polished player. If not for a knee injury this year, he may have been a borderline first round consideration and, if Sumner can improve as a shooter, there could be a steal to be had. Classic boom-or-bust type.
