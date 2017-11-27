Bill Walton Detailed His Love For Bridges During A Michigan State Blowout

#ESPN
11.26.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Bill Walton loves a lot of things. He loves bikes. He loves the Pac-12 (the Conference of Champions, he’ll be quick to tell you). He loves the Grateful Dead. In general, Bill Walton loves life (but he does not love shoplifting abroad and will apologize on behalf of humanity for it).

Walton’s commentary on ESPN college basketball broadcasts are something we all love, because they so often result in a minutes-long diatribe about something completely unrelated to the game at hand, but at the same time fascinating because of the manic enthusiasm he has for whatever it is he’s raving about.

On Sunday night, as he broadcast the PK80 game between Michigan State and North Carolina, Walton started talking about Spartans’ star sophomore Miles Bridges, who will be a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and how Michigan State was dominating the Tar Heels without needing their star too much. Naturally, that led its way into Walton spending the next minute detailing his love for bridges, the physical construction that allows people to pass over obstacles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSBILL WALTONESPN

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP