Getty Image

Boogie Cousins is feeling the Heat after shoving his way to another technical foul.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward got involved with Miami’s Willie Reed, who was last seen getting obliterated by Kevin Durant. This time, Reed got Cousins to give him a short, sharp shove after a whistle to get Boogie T’d up.

DeMarcus Cousins just got his league-leading 19th Technical. pic.twitter.com/2h3c9rm9L5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 16, 2017

The one didn’t look too bad if you ask me, but I don’t get to use a whistle in my line of work. So what do I know? Reed’s job on Wednesday was evidently to get under Boogie’s skin, and it worked.