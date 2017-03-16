Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

DeMarcus Cousins Inched Closer To Another Suspension After His Latest Technical Foul

03.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Boogie Cousins is feeling the Heat after shoving his way to another technical foul.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward got involved with Miami’s Willie Reed, who was last seen getting obliterated by Kevin Durant. This time, Reed got Cousins to give him a short, sharp shove after a whistle to get Boogie T’d up.

The one didn’t look too bad if you ask me, but I don’t get to use a whistle in my line of work. So what do I know? Reed’s job on Wednesday was evidently to get under Boogie’s skin, and it worked.

Around The Web

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS
Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee In St Louis

Meek Mill Reportedly Assaulted An Airport Employee In St Louis

03.15.17 3 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP