The Wizards Are Reportedly The Latest Team To Find Midseason Point Guard Help In Free Agency

02.28.17 1 hour ago

This year’s midseason free agent point guard market has been pretty good. Two teams with championship aspirations have already gone out and signed backup floor generals – Cleveland picked up Deron Williams after he was waived by the Mavericks, while Golden State is apparently close to bringing in former Lakers guard Jose Calderon.

Now, it looks like the Washington Wizards want to get in on the point guard fun. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Washington is on the verge of acquiring former Knicks guard Brandon Jennings, who was suddenly waived on Monday.

Wojnarowski also reported that Jennings will head to the nation’s capital to agree to terms with Washington on Wednesday.

