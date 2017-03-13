Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Carmelo Anthony’s Latest Cryptic Tweet Should Turn Some Heads

03.13.17 35 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s taken everything in Carmelo Anthony‘s already-depleted energy reserves to navigate the scorched dystopian wasteland that is the New York Knicks this season. But alas, the end is nigh. The Knicks are well out of the playoff picture, so they’ll just have to find a way to power through the remaining 15 games with some small portion of their collective sanity still intact.

Part of that will require a certain amount of resignation to their plight. ‘Melo has been here a time or two before, so he knows all too well that sometimes you just have to embrace the darkness.

Around The Web

TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNEW YORK KNICKS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP