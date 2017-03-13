Carmelo Anthony’s Latest Cryptic Tweet Should Turn Some Heads

Getty Image

It’s taken everything in Carmelo Anthony‘s already-depleted energy reserves to navigate the scorched dystopian wasteland that is the New York Knicks this season. But alas, the end is nigh. The Knicks are well out of the playoff picture, so they’ll just have to find a way to power through the remaining 15 games with some small portion of their collective sanity still intact.

Part of that will require a certain amount of resignation to their plight. ‘Melo has been here a time or two before, so he knows all too well that sometimes you just have to embrace the darkness.