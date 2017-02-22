Carmelo Unleashed A Diabolical Burn On An Unsuspecting Internet Commenter

Carmelo Anthony isn’t known as one of the NBA’s most vicious trash-talkers, but as we’ve learned through his use of social media, when he wants to insult you he will absolutely fry you.

The most recent example of this is from an Instagram post from 27 weeks ago of him working out prior to the Olympics, but recently popped up because someone scrolled through the thousands of comments to find Anthony roast a commenter who tried to insult him.

“show ya face you onion bagel face ass”

