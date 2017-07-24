Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony expects to be traded by the Knicks prior to the season, and to this point we’ve heard the Rockets and Cavaliers are the two teams he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join. The Rockets were long considered the front-runner to land Anthony, but issues have popped up in those talks as the Knicks are trying not to bring in a contract like Ryan Anderson’s in return for Anthony.

The Cavaliers are suddenly intriguing due to the Kyrie Irving trade request, but New York doesn’t seem to have assets (outside of Kristaps Porzingis, who should be untouchable) that they could pair with Anthony to create an interesting package. For now, the Knicks appear to be locked in a holding pattern until they can figure out a deal with one of those two teams, or manage to find a different landing spot that Melo would sign off on.

That latter option could possibly be taking shape, as Bill Simmons of The Ringer reports Anthony has some interest in potentially joining the Thunder.