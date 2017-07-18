Top 5 Poster Dunks In NBA History

The Blazers Reportedly Tried To Steal Carmelo Anthony Out From Under The Rockets

#Portland Trail Blazers #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
07.18.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The Carmelo Anthony saga in New York is still far from over. Depending on what day it is, you’re liable to hear that the Knicks and Rockets are close to finalizing a deal to send him to Houston or, alternately, that his incumbent franchise is going to try and repair relations and re-integrate him into the team going forward.

Yesterday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added a new wrinkle to the story with news that the Portland Trail Blazers apparently tried to sneak in under the radar and steal Melo for themselves. The problem is that Anthony’s no-trade clause means he has to sign off on a deal, and, as of now, it doesn’t look like Portland is among his preferred destinations.

Here’s the transcript of Woj’s comments from Monday’s episode of The Jump, via KGW.com:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYHouston RocketsNEW YORK KNICKSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 hours ago 10 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 5 hours ago 12 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP