Carmelo Anthony Got His ‘Game of Thrones’ On And Dressed As The Night King For Halloween

#NBA Tipoff #Oklahoma City Thunder #Carmelo Anthony #Game of Thrones
10.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony, like most of the Internet, is apparently a big Game of Thrones fan.

NBA players love to dress up for Halloween, but with the season just a few days away it seems that Anthony took a free Saturday as a chance to celebrate the dress-up holiday before things get serious for him.

He took that chance to dress up as the Night King, the zombie-controlling fella beyond the wall that wants to end all humanity and cast Westeros into a darkness from which it may never recover.

If that sounds like the perfect costume for Carmelo, you might just be a New York Knicks fan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Oklahoma City Thunder#Carmelo Anthony#Game of Thrones
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYgame of thronesNBA TipoffOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP