Carmelo Anthony, like most of the Internet, is apparently a big Game of Thrones fan.

NBA players love to dress up for Halloween, but with the season just a few days away it seems that Anthony took a free Saturday as a chance to celebrate the dress-up holiday before things get serious for him.

He took that chance to dress up as the Night King, the zombie-controlling fella beyond the wall that wants to end all humanity and cast Westeros into a darkness from which it may never recover.

If that sounds like the perfect costume for Carmelo, you might just be a New York Knicks fan.