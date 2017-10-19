Carmelo Anthony’s Latest Twitter Post Sent A Not-So-Subtle Message To The Knicks

#NBA Tipoff #Oklahoma City Thunder #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
10.19.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony is set to begin his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night when they take on his former team, the New York Knicks. It’s the second time this season we’ve seen a star go up against his former team in the seasons opener, as Kyrie Irving did the same as the Celtics lost to the Cavs on Tuesday.

Anthony has not been afraid to speak out about his time in New York and how things soured over the last year to the point where his relationship with the franchise was irreconcilable. Much of the blame for that falls on Phil Jackson, who was fired this summer after his many efforts to push Anthony out of New York.

In September, Anthony got his wish to be traded and waived his no-trade clause to join Russell Westbrook and Paul George in Oklahoma City. Thursday’s opener for the Thunder will be undoubtedly be emotional for Anthony, going up against his former team, although probably not as intense as his first game back in the Garden.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Oklahoma City Thunder#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNBA TipoffNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP