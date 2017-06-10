Cavs Fans Will Try To Distract The Warriors With WWE And Superhero Faces In Game 4

#NBA Finals 2017 #WWE
06.09.17 5 hours ago 5 Comments

Twitter: @WFNYScott

Hoping to extend the series and not see their season come to an end by a sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing whatever they can to get a competitive edge in Game 4 on Friday.

Before the game, the Cavs placed giant faces of notable stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Doink the Clown, Ralph Lawler, the Ultimate Warrior and even Captain America at the seats that are behind each basket at Quicken Loans Arena. The hope is that with Cavs fans vigorously waiving the faces, the Warriors will get distracted and miss their free-throws.

Here are some pictures of the various faces scattered behind the basket at the arena:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017#WWE
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Finals 2017WWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 13 hours ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 23 hours ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 2 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP