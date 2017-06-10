Hoping to extend the series and not see their season come to an end by a sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing whatever they can to get a competitive edge in Game 4 on Friday.
Before the game, the Cavs placed giant faces of notable stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Doink the Clown, Ralph Lawler, the Ultimate Warrior and even Captain America at the seats that are behind each basket at Quicken Loans Arena. The hope is that with Cavs fans vigorously waiving the faces, the Warriors will get distracted and miss their free-throws.
Here are some pictures of the various faces scattered behind the basket at the arena:
Ralph Lawler, really? RALPH? Even if the aggregator bot that wrote this under the obviously fake name “Ananth Pandian” was making some kind of “King Ralph” reference it was funny and wasn’t explained so it just appears as the kind of mistake a bot would make. Can we not have the oddly vaguely Asian surnamed aggregator bots be proofread by a human being? (“Phoenix Tso” is another one that pops up on With Spandex occasionally that I refuse to believe is a real person).
On the plus side, I was relieved to see that at least it wasn’t Hanstock that typed Ralph Lawler, said “this seems fine,” and hit PUBLISH.
it *wasn’t* funny. Oh the bitter irony.
I was gonna say who the fuck is Ralph Lawler??
@Yes Way Jose Seriously read the last paragraph, it mentions the Warriors’ free throw percentage. Has anyone written an article anywhere where the story of these Finals is the Warriors having made 2 or 3 more free throws than the Cavs? This was written by a robot.
It looks like a modern day version of the cover of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
But Ralph? Really?