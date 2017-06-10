Twitter: @WFNYScott

Hoping to extend the series and not see their season come to an end by a sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing whatever they can to get a competitive edge in Game 4 on Friday.

Before the game, the Cavs placed giant faces of notable stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Doink the Clown, Ralph Lawler, the Ultimate Warrior and even Captain America at the seats that are behind each basket at Quicken Loans Arena. The hope is that with Cavs fans vigorously waiving the faces, the Warriors will get distracted and miss their free-throws.

Here are some pictures of the various faces scattered behind the basket at the arena:

Warriors free throw shooters to contend with Ultimate Warrior, Doink the Clown, and Stone Cold Steve Austin—among others. pic.twitter.com/gv3QwrLaSL — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) June 9, 2017