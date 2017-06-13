Getty Image

For the second time in three years, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. There were no excuses this time around as Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were healthy, the Cavs just simply couldn’t handle the offensive firepower and excellent defense of the Warriors.

In large part, Golden State was too much for Cleveland to handle due to Kevin Durant, who was sensational in the championship series and took NBA Finals MVP honors. The Warriors adding Durant gave them yet another weapon and a go-to scorer in crunch time situations. The Cavs meanwhile in the Finals, relied too heavily on James and Irving on offense and didn’t get the support they needed from the rest of their supporting cast.

Because of this, the Cavs now head into an offseason that could potentially be filled with plenty of changes as Cleveland are facing several questions about their future.