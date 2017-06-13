5 Questions For The Cavs In The Offseason As They Try To Keep Up With The Warriors

#LeBron James
06.13.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

For the second time in three years, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. There were no excuses this time around as Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving were healthy, the Cavs just simply couldn’t handle the offensive firepower and excellent defense of the Warriors.

In large part, Golden State was too much for Cleveland to handle due to Kevin Durant, who was sensational in the championship series and took NBA Finals MVP honors. The Warriors adding Durant gave them yet another weapon and a go-to scorer in crunch time situations. The Cavs meanwhile in the Finals, relied too heavily on James and Irving on offense and didn’t get the support they needed from the rest of their supporting cast.

Because of this, the Cavs now head into an offseason that could potentially be filled with plenty of changes as Cleveland are facing several questions about their future.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTKEVIN LOVEKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesSTEPHEN CURRY

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP