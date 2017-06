Getty Image

With their season on the line, the Cleveland Cavaliers played their best half of basketball all season in Game 4 on Friday. It was also the best first half in NBA Finals history.

Scoring 86 points in the first half, the Cavs were just on fire. Cleveland shot 60 percent and went 13-of-22 from three, which is a stellar 59.1 percent. The Cavs also scored a bunch of points at the free-throw line, where they went 14-of-18.