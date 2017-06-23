Channing Frye Dunked On A Reporter Who Said He Was Retiring With Richard Jefferson

06.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Lost in all the NBA Draft night fashion and acquisitions was an exquisite dunk on an NBA reporter with a faulty report. Channing Frye caught wind of a reporter saying he would retire along with Richard Jefferson, and Frye didn’t hold back in letting the reporter have it on social media.

The “report” indicated that Frye and Jefferson would retire in order to help the Cavaliers free up some cap space, possibly so the team operating without a general manager could acquire a player like Paul George or maybe sign a big free agent. But Frye wasn’t having it.

While fans of their ‘Road Tripping’ podcast may have worried the show wouldn’t be the same without them actually traveling on the road with each other, Frye took to Instagram to flatly dismiss the report on his own.

TAGSChanning FryeCLEVELAND CAVALIERSRICHARD JEFFERSON

