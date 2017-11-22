Charles Barkley Will Be The ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker Before The Iron Bowl

11.21.17 54 mins ago

The 2017 college football season is beginning to wind down but, before the postseason arrives with vigor, rivalry week is here to bring a great deal of drama to the proceedings. While there will be attention paid to the annual battles pitting Ohio State against Michigan, Washington State against Washington, and Georgia against Georgia Tech (among others), the headliner of the weekend is, without question, the Iron Bowl.

For those potentially unfamiliar, the Iron Bowl features Alabama squaring off against Auburn and, this time around, the SEC West title (and College Football Playoff positioning) is expressly on the line. To commemorate the stakes, ESPN’s College GameDay will be on the scene outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this week and, fittingly, a (very) prominent former Auburn athlete will serve as the guest picker for the show.

Charles Barkley in front of a live microphone is always must-see television, especially when removed from his normal element of the Inside The NBA studio in Atlanta. Barkley has made controversial comments about his own college experience in the past and, given the magnifying glass on the proceedings for this particular contest, it feels like a safe bet that the legendary basketball figure will make some news in this spot.

Regardless, Barkley is always entertaining and the College GameDay spectacle was created for moments like this. Grab some popcorn and settle in.

