With how much trash talk the Inside the NBA guys throw towards one another, it’s kind of surprising that we don’t hear them swear more frequently. Chuck, Kenny, and Shaq are all ruthless towards one another, so it’s a testament to their abilities to censor themselves that they don’t slip all that frequently.

Unfortunately for Charles Barkley, he wasn’t able to catch himself while discussing the Knicks. During a package of highlights from New York’s 119-103 loss to Cleveland on Thursday night, Barkley got to talking about a conversation he had with Spike Lee over All-Star weekend. Much to his chagrin, he let out a profanity.