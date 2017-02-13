Getty Image

Charles Oakley was banned on Friday from Madison Square Garden as Knicks owner James Dolan continued to insist that Oakley had gotten out of control and was belligerent at the Clippers-Knicks game on Wednesday, leading to his removal from the arena and arrest.

Oakley has denied those claims and has received the support of Knicks fans as well as current and former NBA players with regards to the matter, despite Dolan’s best efforts to win back the public by bringing Latrell Sprewell and other legends courtside. Dolan has remained steadfast in his accusations that Oakley was not only out of control, but he has also suggested that Oakley was drunk and has an alcohol problem.

The Knicks’ original statement on the night of the incident stated that they hoped Oakley would “get the help he needs,” and Dolan doubled down on that sentiment during a radio interview on Friday. Those accusations have rubbed many the wrong way, as the Knicks and Dolan have insinuated Oakley is an alcoholic without evidence.

Oakley has admitted to having a few drinks prior to the game, but is adamant about there not being a problem. The Knicks legend spoke with Marc Berman of the New York Post and told him that his work with alcoholics and visiting treatment centers to help others in their battle is being confused by Dolan.

“Dolan might think because I go to volunteer at Rebound Institute treatment centers with Jayson [Williams] that I’m a client,’’ Oakley said. “I’m just supporting the amazing work Jayson is doing. I’m not an alcoholic, but Jayson is.’’

The entire saga between Dolan and Oakley has been ugly, and no one has looked good in it, but for Dolan (and the Knicks by proxy) to assert publicly feelings that Oakley has an alcohol problem has been an especially bad look. It’s not surprising at all to see Oakley stick up for himself, and this thing doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.