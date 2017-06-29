The Charlotte Hornets Have Hope Again, And Sometimes That’s Enough

#NBA Free Agency 2017
06.29.17 37 mins ago

Getty Image

Last week a 36-win team traded for a 32-year old Dwight Howard and drafted Malik Monk with the 11th pick in the draft. In the grand scheme of the NBA, it may not matter, but for the basketball community of Charlotte, NC, it gave fans a reason to be bold and do something they’ve done little of since the NBA came back in 2004: hope.

When I think of the average Hornets season ticketholder, I think of my father, a man who gave up the dream of seeing his childhood team of the New York Knicks win a championship in 2004 and became a full-time Charlotte Bobcats fan. He initially bought season tickets when (the then) Time Warner Cable Arena was built in 2005 and has been a season ticket holder up until last February when he finally lost faith in the team’s direction.

To him, it wasn’t worth going down there anymore to see a team on the proverbial NBA treadmill. They weren’t bad enough to get a great lottery pick, and were never good enough to win a playoff series. One of his major habits, calling me after games to discuss what the coach or some of his favorite players did wrong, had stopped. He’d just had enough of the team disappointing him on a nightly basis to the point where he’d just quit watching, and ultimately gave away (sometimes unsuccessfully) the tickets to folks who wanted to see the games. He’d even quit the habit of lurking on message boards and websites to see if the Hornets would make some moves to improve the team.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDWIGHT HOWARDNBA Free Agency 2017NBA OFFSEASON

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Podcasts You Need For The Ultimate Summer Road Trip

The Podcasts You Need For The Ultimate Summer Road Trip

06.29.17 1 hour ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 7 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 22 hours ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP