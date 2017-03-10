The Hornets GM’s Instagram Is The Best Food Blog You’ve Never Seen

Getty Image

Rich Cho is the general manager of the Charlotte Hornets. He’s not a name known to most NBA fans because of the team he works for and the man he works for. The only person most people know from the Hornets is owner Michael Jordan, which is understandable, but when the Hornets make a move, whether adding a free agent, making a trade or drafting a player, Cho is the man pulling the trigger.

Cho is more than just a basketball guy, though. He’s an exceptional ping-pong player (I have witnessed this with my own eyes at Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s charity ping-pong tournament in Las Vegas on two occasions) and he’s also into food. Not just into food, but, like, really into food. Cho’s Instagram page has 45 posts. There are 0 posts about basketball, referencing basketball or even clearly take place in a basketball arena.

Instead, all 45 posts are of food, with extremely long and detailed captions detailing his thoughts on various dishes he gets to try at restaurants around the country during his travels with the team. Rich Cho’s Instagram is a food blog about one man’s journey to find the best food all over the country, and it is extremely good. Let’s look in on some of the highlights.

The first three posts are of Cho at a restaurant in Asheville that has the “40/20 Challenge,” which is five 8 oz. burgers stacked up with cheese in between (for 40 ounces of beef) that you have 20 minutes to eat. Cho, who is not a big guy, smashed it.