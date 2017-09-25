Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 36-46 (11th in The East)

Players Added: Dwight Howard (Trade With ATL), Malik Monk (Draft), Dwayne Bacon (Draft), Michael Carter-Williams (FA)

Players Lost: Marco Belenelli (Trade With ATL), Miles Plumlee (Trade with ATL), Briante Weber (FA), Ramon Sessions (FA), Christian Wood (FA)

Projected Team MVP: Kemba Walker

It’s not hard to predict that the Hornets season will only go as far as Kemba Walker takes them offensively. The spark plug to the Hornets offense had a career season averaging 23 points per game and shooting just a whisker under 40 percent from beyond the arc. Walker will have to replicate at least his proficient distance shooting to unclog the paint for new addition Dwight Howard, who will have a role similar to what Al Jefferson had two years ago in Charlotte.