USA TODAY Sports

Monday was supposed to be a special night for Rajon Rondo. The Chicago Bulls were hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder and the game’s promotion paid tribute to the team’s point guard. Fans in attendance were able to get their hands on Rondo bobbleheads, which is cool and all, but there was just one problem: Rondo did not play.

It's Rajon Rondo bobblehead night at United Center. This might be his only moment out of warmup togs, though, vs. OKC. pic.twitter.com/IO1COFNvQW — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) January 9, 2017

The Bulls have decided over the last few games that it would be better served to let other players get time over Rondo. That was especially true on Monday, because Rondo was the only player on Chicago’s roster to not take the floor. This wasn’t exactly a surprise – Rondo has gotten DNP-CD’d during each of the Bulls’ last five games, with his last appearance coming on Dec. 30 in an 11-minute cameo against the Pacers.

It doesn’t sound like Rondo, who the Bulls signed this offseason to a two-year deal worth $28 million, will be in the team’s plans any time soon. Earlier this season, the team suspended him for one game after a confrontation with the coaching staff. Rondo also talked to several team executives earlier this week about his role with the team, a meeting which ended with Rondo telling ESPN there “wasn’t really a clear-cut message” from Bulls executives.

If you’re a Bulls fan who loves Rondo, hopefully getting tickets to the game on Monday just for the bobblehead was worth it.