LeBron James had high praise for the way that Lonzo Ball has handled his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s remained quiet and deferred to his teammates throughout an up-and-down year with good and bad games. While his coach and father might be at odds, Lonzo is just Lonzo.

But just because James recognizes the difficulties that come with being anointed a franchise’s savior doesn’t mean he won’t dunk through the point guard when asked politely.

James was visiting children at the Cleveland Clinic when one child had a very poignant request for the Cavaliers superstar: Dunk on Lonzo Ball.