A Child At The Cleveland Clinic Asked LeBron James To Dunk On Lonzo Ball For Him

#NBA Jumpstart #LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.14.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James had high praise for the way that Lonzo Ball has handled his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s remained quiet and deferred to his teammates throughout an up-and-down year with good and bad games. While his coach and father might be at odds, Lonzo is just Lonzo.

But just because James recognizes the difficulties that come with being anointed a franchise’s savior doesn’t mean he won’t dunk through the point guard when asked politely.

James was visiting children at the Cleveland Clinic when one child had a very poignant request for the Cavaliers superstar: Dunk on Lonzo Ball.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLonzo BallNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 5 hours ago
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 6 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 7 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 7 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 8 hours ago 2 Comments
What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP