Getty Image

You can make a pretty good case that the best player to enter free agency this offseason is Chris Paul. There were plenty of rumblings about what would happen if Paul hit the open market, and news dropped on Friday that Paul was indeed going to opt out of his contract and look around.

While every team would probably love to acquire Paul, one of the more intriguing options is the Houston Rockets. It’s been rumored as a potential destination, and Chris Haynes of ESPN reports that there is something to these rumblings other than just simple speculation.