The biggest issue the Cleveland Cavaliers have had this season has been their ability to lock teams down defensively. The team’s offense has been fantastic thus far, but defensively, Cleveland’s inability to stop anyone has made headlines — at one point earlier this year, they were on pace to have the worst defense in league history.

But the team has made some strides over the last few games. Cleveland’s defense has been better, which has led to a five-game winning streak. As Justin Rowan of Fear the Sword pointed out, the team has been among the best in the league at keeping opponents from scoring during that stretch.

There is some bad news, though: The Cavs’ defense has been so bad this year that their recent form on defense hasn’t brought them out of the league’s cellar with regards to defensive efficiency.