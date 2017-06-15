After a nearly 20-year tenure at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Clippers are reportedly in the process of negotiating an agreement to build a new arena in Inglewood. The team still has a lease with the current arena that they share with the Lakers through 2024 and would likely remain there until that time.
The plot of land selected would put them next to the Rams’ soon-to-be completed stadium and Inglewood’s city council is expected to vote on the matter on Thursday. Here’s more from Nathan Fenno of The Los Angeles Times:
Inglewood’s City Council will vote Thursday on an exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company to use city-owned land to build an arena for the team, according to a copy of the agreement.
The 22 acres where the 18,000- to 20,000-seat arena would be built are across the street from the 298-acre site where Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building a stadium that will house his team and the Chargers.
The Rams aren’t involved in the Clippers’ arena project, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
I get that the Staples Center is more of the Lakers home than the Clippers – from the statues of Kareem, Shaq and Chick Hearn outside to the purple seats and Championship banners inside – but the Clippers really get a lot of people going to the games because of its convenient location in downtown and all the nearby places to eat.
Yeah, people used to make the drive down to Inglewood to the Forum for the Lakers but I really don’t see them making that effort for the Clips.
Good on Ballmer for paying out of his own pocket and not asking the city to chip in for the arena.