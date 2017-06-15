The Clippers Could Leave Staples Center For Their Own Arena In Inglewood Soon

#Los Angeles Clippers
06.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After a nearly 20-year tenure at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Clippers are reportedly in the process of negotiating an agreement to build a new arena in Inglewood. The team still has a lease with the current arena that they share with the Lakers through 2024 and would likely remain there until that time.

The plot of land selected would put them next to the Rams’ soon-to-be completed stadium and Inglewood’s city council is expected to vote on the matter on Thursday. Here’s more from Nathan Fenno of The Los Angeles Times:

Inglewood’s City Council will vote Thursday on an exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company to use city-owned land to build an arena for the team, according to a copy of the agreement.

The 22 acres where the 18,000- to 20,000-seat arena would be built are across the street from the 298-acre site where Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building a stadium that will house his team and the Chargers.

The Rams aren’t involved in the Clippers’ arena project, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersSTAPLES CENTER

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 day ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 7 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP