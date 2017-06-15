Getty Image

After a nearly 20-year tenure at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Clippers are reportedly in the process of negotiating an agreement to build a new arena in Inglewood. The team still has a lease with the current arena that they share with the Lakers through 2024 and would likely remain there until that time.

The plot of land selected would put them next to the Rams’ soon-to-be completed stadium and Inglewood’s city council is expected to vote on the matter on Thursday. Here’s more from Nathan Fenno of The Los Angeles Times: