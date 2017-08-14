Dahntay Jones Doesn’t Think Steph Curry Is A Top 10 Player In The NBA

Getty Image

There’s a Cleveland Cavaliers roster member who believes that Stephen Curry isn’t an elite player in the NBA, but it’s not who you think. In the latest in the war of words between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, former Duke Blue Devil and current Cavalier bench ornament Dahntay Jones threw more fuel onto the fire by suggesting that the first unanimously-voted MVP wasn’t a current top-10 player in the league.

In an interview with the Mickstape podcast Jones pulled no punches into how he felt about his rating of Curry.