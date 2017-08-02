youtube

There are few players more synonymous with the word bust than Darko Milicic. The second overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft is likely the only player selected in the top five that won’t be headed to the Hall of Fame one day, despite managing to carve out a career that lasted more than a decade.

Milicic recently sat down with ESPN to discuss the pressures of being drafted in between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the 2003 draft and how he’s found solace and happiness in his life outside of basketball. The 12-year NBA veteran went into great detail about why he chose to stay in Serbia after he retired, how former teammate Chauncey Billups taught him how to drive among many other life lessons.

However, Milicic, who earned close to 53 million dollars over the span of his NBA career, best story is the tale of the time he uppercutted a horse after it nearly trampled his son.