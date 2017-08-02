NBA Bust Darko Milicic Once Uppercutted A Horse And Now Owns 125 Acres Of Apple Trees

#NBA #Boston Celtics
08.02.17 39 mins ago

youtube

There are few players more synonymous with the word bust than Darko Milicic. The second overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft is likely the only player selected in the top five that won’t be headed to the Hall of Fame one day, despite managing to carve out a career that lasted more than a decade.

Milicic recently sat down with ESPN to discuss the pressures of being drafted in between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the 2003 draft and how he’s found solace and happiness in his life outside of basketball. The 12-year NBA veteran went into great detail about why he chose to stay in Serbia after he retired, how former teammate Chauncey Billups taught him how to drive among many other life lessons.

However, Milicic, who earned close to 53 million dollars over the span of his NBA career, best story is the tale of the time he uppercutted a horse after it nearly trampled his son.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDarko MilicicDOC RIVERSNBA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP