David Lee Announced His Retirement From The NBA On Instagram

#Golden State Warriors #New York Knicks
Sports Writer
11.19.17

Getty Image

David Lee spent the 2016-17 NBA season as a key member of the San Antonio Spurs’ bench, and while we didn’t know it at the time, it appears as though that was the last basketball he’ll ever play. In a subtle Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, Lee revealed that he is officially retiring from the NBA.

It’s interesting timing for Lee in the sense that it doesn’t feel like he has to retire. At 34 years old, Lee has certainly slowed down, but he was effective enough for the Spurs last season that you’d think his NBA career could continue if he wanted it to.

Regardless of Lee’s reasoning here, he’s having a pretty memorable November. Earlier this month, Lee announced that he got engaged to professional tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#New York Knicks
TAGSDAVID LEEGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNEW YORK KNICKS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP