David Lee Announced His Retirement From The NBA On Instagram

Getty Image

David Lee spent the 2016-17 NBA season as a key member of the San Antonio Spurs’ bench, and while we didn’t know it at the time, it appears as though that was the last basketball he’ll ever play. In a subtle Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, Lee revealed that he is officially retiring from the NBA.

It’s interesting timing for Lee in the sense that it doesn’t feel like he has to retire. At 34 years old, Lee has certainly slowed down, but he was effective enough for the Spurs last season that you’d think his NBA career could continue if he wanted it to.

Regardless of Lee’s reasoning here, he’s having a pretty memorable November. Earlier this month, Lee announced that he got engaged to professional tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.