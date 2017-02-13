DeMarcus Cousins Got Hit In The Nuts By A Pelicans Player

02.12.17 49 mins ago

Hitting people in the nuts is really bad. Apparently, Buddy Hield didn’t get this memo, as the Pelicans guard hit DeMarcus Cousins below the belt during New Orleans’ game against Sacramento.

Hield, who is averaging 8.7 points per game during his rookie campaign, ran into a screen from Cousins. Instead of using his right arm as a way to get around the Kings’ center, he used it to smack Cousins in the groin.

The strangest part of this whole thing is that Hield reacted like he legitimately had no idea he did anything wrong. Watch him as he picks up a foul (and as Cousins is telling the official that Hield needs to earn a technical for this). Also, appreciate Cousins as he screams “he just grabbed my nuts.” You can’t hear him say it, but you can read his lips pretty easily.

Cousins seemed like he was fine after the play ended, which is good, because most people would curl up in a ball on the ground and cry out in pain after they get hit like this. As for Hield, well, hopefully someone yells at him for this. Not because it’s a flagrant foul, but because hitting people below the belt is never cool.

TAGSBuddy HieldDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANSSACRAMENTO KINGS

