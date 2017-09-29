Hawks Point Guard Dennis Schroder Was Arrested On A Misdemeanor Battery Charge

#Atlanta Hawks
09.29.17 1 hour ago

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schröder was arrested early Friday morning on a single charge of misdemeanor battery, according to Dekalb County court records.

There are no further details available at this time about what took place in the incident, but court documents list an address in Brookhaven, a suburb of Atlanta northeast of the city. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Schröder was released on bail on Friday.

The Hawks released a statement on the matter as well, noting that they are aware of what happened, but they are still working to gather more information and will not comment more until the legal process runs its course.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning,” read the Hawks’ written statement. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Schröder will travel to Miami with the team for their exhibition game on Sunday.

With Paul Millsap being traded, the Hawks are now Schröder’s team and much of their success moving forward, both this year and in the near future, will be riding on his development as a point guard. We will have to wait to find out more details on the incident to know if this will impact his status for the start of the season, but it’s not a good look for a young point guard who has had questions about his maturity level in the past.

