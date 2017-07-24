Getty Image

Even before we learned that Kyrie Irving had asked the Cavaliers for a trade in order to find a starring role outside of LeBron James’ shadow, there were rumors that the Cavs were having discussions with Derrick Rose about a possible 1-year, $2.1 million minimum deal. Now, with Irving apparently on the way out after requesting a trade whenever Cleveland can find a palatable deal, the need for a point guard is even stronger, and the push for Rose is reportedly gaining steam from the Cavs.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose is meeting with the Cavs in Ohio as their discussions become more serious. Rose had a reported meeting with the Lakers on Friday, and there were conflicting reports about potential interest in a reunion with the Bulls. With money clearly not the determining factor for Rose — he would either receive a minimum deal in Cleveland or $4.3 million of the Lakers’ remaining exception money — he is reportedly deciding based on role.