It’s been a long and arduous journey for Derrick Rose ever since a rash of injuries torpedoed his once-promising career. He’s gone from MVP to free-agent afterthought after joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer to play back-up point guard for a meager $2.1 million for the season.

It’s been a humbling and precipitous fall from grace, but that doesn’t mean fans from around the world don’t still love and support the one-time prodigy. During a recent promotional tour in China for Adidas, fans debuted this touching video tribute.