Devin Booker’s 70-Point Explosion Against Boston Made NBA History

#NBA
03.24.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The bad news for Phoenix Suns on Friday night was that they lost to the Celtics, 130-120. Only one player eclipsed 11 points for Phoenix, which usually wouldn’t result in 120 points, but that one player who dropped more than 11 played out of his mind.

Devin Booker put 70 points on the Celtics, setting a Suns franchise record and an NBA record for the most points in a game by a player younger than 21.

The crazy thing was that Booker wasn’t just getting his and leaving everyone else out to dry. The second-year guard out of Kentucky made his presence known on the glass and with his ability to distribute, as his box score included eight rebounds and six assists. Only one other player has gone for 65+ points, 6+ assists, and 6+ rebounds in a game in the last 30 years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDevin BookerNBAPHOENIX SUNS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP