Devin Booker’s 70-Point Explosion Against Boston Made NBA History

Getty Image

The bad news for Phoenix Suns on Friday night was that they lost to the Celtics, 130-120. Only one player eclipsed 11 points for Phoenix, which usually wouldn’t result in 120 points, but that one player who dropped more than 11 played out of his mind.

Devin Booker put 70 points on the Celtics, setting a Suns franchise record and an NBA record for the most points in a game by a player younger than 21.

62 for Booker!! Most points by player under 21 in NBA history. Most by any Suns player ever. — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) March 25, 2017

That's 70. Again, no one under 21 had EVER scored more than 56 (LeBron James) — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) March 25, 2017

The crazy thing was that Booker wasn’t just getting his and leaving everyone else out to dry. The second-year guard out of Kentucky made his presence known on the glass and with his ability to distribute, as his box score included eight rebounds and six assists. Only one other player has gone for 65+ points, 6+ assists, and 6+ rebounds in a game in the last 30 years.