The Dime Podcast Ep. 10: The Memphis Grizzlies And The Fear Of The Unknown

#DIME Podcast
11.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday and you know what that means. That’s right, it’s a new episode of the Dime Podcast. This week Martin Rickman and I go solo, with no guest, as Martin drives across the country in an old Ford Bronco.

You’ll notice the smooth, soothing sound of the road beneath Martin’s BF Goodrich tires as he cruises across the great state of Oklahoma in the background. We discussed all manner of NBA topics, from the madness in Memphis, the difficulty in trading a high-priced big man in today’s NBA, Andre Drummond’s bounce-back season, the Cavs’ righting the ship and much more.

But first, we had to put our college football hats back on to breakdown the craziness that is the Tennessee coaching search and whether anything like this could happen in the NBA.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIME Podcast
TAGSDime PodcastMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP