Dirk Nowitzki’s 30,000th Point Looked Eerily Similar To His 20,000th

03.08.17 42 mins ago

Dirk Nowitzki reached 30,000 career points on Tuesday night against the Lakers, making him the sixth player in NBA history to do so. Nowitzki’s accomplishment put him with the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant on the short-list of the NBA’s best scorers.

Nowitzki’s moment was showered with praise from the Internet as well as Steve Nash and LeBron James, who was very excited that he got to watch the moment live at home. While most were celebrating the moment, as Nowitzki joined a legendary group and reached the historic 30,000 point milestone (the first European player ever to do so), one fan realized he felt he’d seen this exact moment happen before.

That’s because Nowitzki’s shot for 30,000 looked almost exactly like his shot for 20,000, right down to him sinking the shot over the outstretched arms of No. 7 for the Lakers (in 2017, Larry Nance Jr. while in 2010 it was Lamar Odom).

