Getty Image

Last year, the Golden State Warriors could only helplessly watch as they Cleveland Cavaliers stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the championship in Game 7 at Oracle Arena. The Cavs celebrated their epic championship throughout the arena, first on the court during their trophy presentation and than later in the visitors locker room, where the Cavs popped celebratory champagne bottles in sheer jubilation.

After witnessing such a celebration, naturally, the Warriors want to return the favor in Game 4 in Cleveland. Well, at least that’s how Draymond Green feels.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Green said that it would be very satisfying if the Warriors could close out the series and celebrate their second championship in three years in Cleveland on Friday.

From ASAP Sports’ transcription of Green’s media session: