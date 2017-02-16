youtube

Hater of James Dolan and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went crazy against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Not crazy like, he had a quadruple-double. It was crazy like he got whistled for fouling DeMarcus Cousins and lost his mind over it.

Cousins wildly drove to the basket in the final minute of the first half, wound up with his back to the basket, threw the ball blind over his head and got the basket and the foul on Green. It’s not clear that Green ever hacked Cousins but based on Green’s reaction, he felt he cleared out before the circus shot.