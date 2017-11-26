Draymond Green Smacked DeMarcus Cousins In The Face While Securing A Rebound

Associate Editor
11.25.17

NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green is known for a bunch of good things on the basketball court. He’s the most versatile defender in the NBA, his playmaking ability is unique, and he’s viewed as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. Green is also known for one very bad thing: The dude cannot stop wildly flailing around and kicking opponents.

This has popped up a few times during his career, and Green has responded to it by saying he cannot control what his body does in situations like this. It’s a strange thing that only seems to happen with any type of frequency to Green.

We had another incident like this with Green on Saturday night against New Orleans. The Warriors’ star went to secure a rebound over DeMarcus Cousins, and his right arm came down and smacked Cousins right across his grill.

