Dwane Casey Got In A Heated NSFW Exchange With Mike Budenholzer

There are several unwritten rules around the NBA, and chief among them is a gentleman’s agreement not to show up your opponents after you’ve already sealed a victory. But in the heat of the moment, players sometimes fail to abide by these best practices that were put in place long ago to help maintain a certain level of decorum and civility.

And they almost always come with immediate repercussions, e.g. a hard foul on the offending player, profanity-laced tirades and admonishments, or verbal and physical tough-guy posturing.

The Raptors-Hawks game on Friday night treated us to one such scenario after O.G. Anunoby came up with a steal in the waning moments with Toronto up by double digits and, instead of simply dribbling out the clock, put a punctuation mark on the win with a one-handed jam.

Naturally, Mike Budenholzer didn’t appreciate it and apparently had some words for the Raptors rookie after the buzzer, which led Dwane Casey to hurl a string of expletives at the Hawks coach.