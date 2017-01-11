James Harden Is The Real GOAT

Dwight Howard Dabbed On Jeremy Lin After Stiffing Him On A High Five

01.10.17 15 mins ago

Dwight Howard boasts an odd personality. The former All-Star big man found refuge with the Atlanta Hawks during the off-season after noisy exits from the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. Referring to him as divisive is probably the best description when discussing his reputation in the NBA world. With that said, Howard is enjoying something of a renaissance in Atlanta, where his play has impressed as the Hawks teeter between competing for playoff positioning and a potential rebuild.

On Tuesday evening, though, Howard encountered Jeremy Lin, in a suit on the bench for the Brooklyn Nets, during the second quarter of a contest between the two teams. Inexplicably, Howard chose to “dab” on Lin after the injured guard extended his hand in a friendly gesture. It should be noted that both players seemed to chuckle immediately after the unusual encounter, including the trademark comedic face of Howard as he slinked away from the bench. For additional background, Howard and Lin were teammates in Houston during the 2013-2014 season, providing the backdrop for what was likely a harmless bit of ribbing.

This appears to be purely in good fun, but it can also be described as bizarre given the fact that Howard almost certainly knew it would be caught on camera. The Hawks were predictably taking care of the Nets, even in Brooklyn, at the time in the second quarter in which the interaction occurred, but it almost doesn’t matter. Dwight Howard can’t “get away” with this quite as easily as some other players in the NBA, but it was probably just funny. Or at least an attempt at being so.

TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBROOKLYN NETSDWIGHT HOWARDjeremy lin

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP