Dwight Howard Is Still Blaming Everyone Else For His Decline

Getty Image

If Dwight Howard is looking for a fresh start in Charlotte, he might taint it before a game is even played. The mercurial 31-year old is on the fourth team in five years and is unable to let the past go. In an interview with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard discusses his past stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston and why he believes they failed. In the same interview, Howard goes into why he believes that it’ll be different with Charlotte.

The 12-year veteran is coming off his second-lowest scoring season in his career, averaging a paltry 13.5 points per game while playing the most games in a season since the 2012-2013 campaign. Howard offered insight into why his numbers dipped as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

Via ESPN: