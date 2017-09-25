The Bulls Have Reportedly Agreed To A Buyout With Dwyane Wade

09.24.17 1 hour ago

The inevitable has finally happened in Chicago, as Dwyane Wade is finally free. The veteran shooting guard, who opted into his $24 million contract option this summer, will no longer be stuck on the sinking ship that is the rebuilding Bulls.

On Sunday night, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported the long-rumored buyout had finally been completed by the two sides.

This comes after Bulls VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson said buyout discussions had begun, but they needed to be beneficial for the Bulls to make it happen. Simply getting Wade off the team is good for Chicago’s goal of being the league’s worst team this season, but there were some financial concessions made by Wade to get out and hit the market just prior to training camp.

