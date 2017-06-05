Dwyane Wade Was In Awe Of LeBron’s Game 7 Block Just Like The Rest Of Us

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017
06.05.17 16 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that NBA players are themselves huge basketball fans. They love watching the highlight-reel plays as much as anyone else. Even for a mega-star and future Hall-of-Famer like Dwyane Wade, who played alongside LeBron James for five years in Miami and saw up close and personal what he’s capable of, he still sometimes looks on in utter awe at what his friend can do on the basketball court.

So it shouldn’t be any surprise that during the waning moments of Game 7 of last year’s Finals, Wade was just as astonished as the rest of us when LeBron somehow managed to transport himself through time and space to get a championship-saving chase-down block on Andre Iguodala. Via Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report:

“Everybody was like—pardon my French—’What the f–k?'” Wade tells B/R Mag in a conversation about the characteristics of clutch. “He literally got dropped out of the air to do it. He came out of nowhere. Just one of those plays, man, that is a defining play in his career that people will talk about and how that’s going to be shown over and over again for his legacy. He did it in a different way.”

TOPICS#LeBron James#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDWYANE WADEGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron JamesNBA Finals 2017

