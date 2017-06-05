Getty Image

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that NBA players are themselves huge basketball fans. They love watching the highlight-reel plays as much as anyone else. Even for a mega-star and future Hall-of-Famer like Dwyane Wade, who played alongside LeBron James for five years in Miami and saw up close and personal what he’s capable of, he still sometimes looks on in utter awe at what his friend can do on the basketball court.

So it shouldn’t be any surprise that during the waning moments of Game 7 of last year’s Finals, Wade was just as astonished as the rest of us when LeBron somehow managed to transport himself through time and space to get a championship-saving chase-down block on Andre Iguodala. Via Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report: