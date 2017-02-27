Getty Image

Sunday was a big night for Detroit sports fans. One of the city’s all-time great basketball players, Richard Hamilton, had his jersey retired by the Pistons.

Hamilton joined the Pistons prior to the 2002-03 season and spent nine seasons in the Motor City. In that time, he was one of the league’s most consistently great scorers, as he averaged 18.4 points per game and averaged below 17 a game over the course of an entire season one time.

And of course, Hamilton was one of the leaders of the 2003-04 Pistons squad that won an NBA championship, averaging a team-high 21.4 points a night during Detroit’s 4-1 series win over the Lakers.