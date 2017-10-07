



Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers brought in Kris Humphries and Emeka Okafor in advance of training camp, presumably to bring leadership and the chance to bolster frontcourt depth. While Okafor has been out of the league for quite some time, he remains beloved while Humphries played last season in Atlanta and, apparently, is not.

In short, Sixers fans have taken to booing Humphries whenever he touches the ball (or even takes the court) in the preseason and, while that is undeniably weird, former All-Star big man and current Delaware 87ers GM Elton Brand came to his defense on Saturday.

I'm embarrased to hear the constant booing of Kris Humphries. Don't knock the hustle of a veteran trying to help out a young team! — Elton Brand (@TheRealEB42) October 7, 2017

Brand’s affiliation with the Sixers is well documented and he might not be coming from a purely objective place. Still, the former 20-10 power forward is highly respected around the NBA and his words carry real weight, even if the situation is frankly bizarre.



As for the booing itself, it comes like a wave and, again, doesn’t make a ton of sense outside of Humphries’ weird past that includes a (very) short marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The video above is pretty jarring in a preseason context and it wasn’t a one-time thing in Philadelphia.

Kris Humphries just got boo'd checking in, IN philly lol pic.twitter.com/agyeyZlm57 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 5, 2017

Beyond that, the Sixers community swung into action with some reaction to Humphries’ boos.

Kris Humphries hasn't been booed that much AT HOME since he was married to Kim that one month. — amanda (@femalecostanza) October 5, 2017

Kris Humphries is so bad he gets booed by his home fans in a scrimmage 🤔😂 — Billy Hunt (@Bhunt1515) October 5, 2017

Kris Humphries is getting booed by the home crowd every time he touches the ball. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 5, 2017

Kris Humphries just got booed for checking in. That’s a new one. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 5, 2017

Because Sixers fans are very dedicated to “The Process,” it is at least conceivable that they are upset at the investment in Humphries over a young player that has some modicum of upside. Still, they aren’t doing this for other veterans in Philly and, without further explanation, we are left to only assume as to why this hate is occurring.