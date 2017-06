Yahoo! Sports

The long-rumored move of Adrian Wojnarowski to ESPN from Yahoo! will apparently take place, fittingly, on the night that NBA free agency — the time of year when Woj arguably is at his most valuable — begins.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Richard Deitsch, Wojnarowski’s first day at ESPN will be July 1, and you can expect him to be firing off free agency signings and rumors for the Worldwide Leader when the clock strikes midnight.